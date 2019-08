Sports on TV

Adv03 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 5 LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN2 - Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 - Southwast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Waco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

MLB — Miami at NY Mets

8 p.m.

ESPN — Oakland at Chicago Cubs

11 p.m.

MLB — St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Arizona (games joined in progress)

PAN AMERICAN GAMES 11 a.m.

ESPNU — Day 14: From Peru

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 14: From Peru

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 14: From Peru

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario ---

Tuesday, August 6 JR. NBA BASKETBALL 6 p.m.

FS1 — Global Championship

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Global Championship

9 p.m.

FS1 — Global Championship

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 5 p.m.

ESPN — Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Southwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Waco, Texas.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

8 p.m.

MLB — Oakland at Chicago Cubs OR Atlanta at Minnesota

11 p.m.

MLB — St. Louis at LA Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (games joined in progress)

PAN AMERICAN GAMES 10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Day 15: From Peru

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 15: From Peru

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 15: From Peru

TBT BASKETBALL 9 p.m.

ESPN — TBT Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Chicago, Ill.

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario ---

Wednesday, August 7 GOLF 4 p.m.

FS1 — U.S. Women's Amateur

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif.

JR. NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Global Championship

9 p.m.

FS1 — Global Championship

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.

ESPN — Southwest Regional: Teams TBD, final, Waco, Texas

3 p.m.

ESPN — Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, final, Warner Robins, Ga.

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

MLB — Atlanta at Minnesota OR Texas at Cleveland

4 p.m.

MLB — Washington at San Francisco OR Colorado at Houston (games joined in progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

10 p.m.

MLB — Philadelphia at Arizona (joined in progress)

PAN AMERICAN GAMES 9 a.m.

ESPNU — Day 16: From Peru

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 16: From Peru

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 16: From Peru

TENNIS 11 a.m.

TENNIS — Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario ---

Thursday, August 8 GOLF 10:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, first round, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, first round, Jersey City, N.J.

4 p.m.

FS1 — U.S. Women's Amateur

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, first round, Portland, Ore.

GYMNASTICS 8 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Day 1, men's events, Kansas City, Mo.

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 11 a.m.

ESPN — Midwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind.

1 p.m.

ESPN — New England Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Northwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Mid-Atlantic Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — PFL 6: preliminary MMA bouts, Atlantic City, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

MLB — LA Angels at Boston OR NY Yankees at Toronto

NFL FOOTBALL 4 p.m.

NFL — NY Jets at Ny Giants

7 p.m.NFL — LA Chargers at Arizona

PAN AMERICAN GAMES 10 a.m.

ESPNU — Day 17: From Peru

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 17: From Peru

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 17: From Peru

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rogers Cup: Round of 16, Ontario

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at Washington

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Los Angeles ---

Friday, August 9 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — Brisbane at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING 12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Brooklyn, Mich.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Brooklyn, Mich.

CFL FOOTBALL 10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Ottawa at Edmonton

GOLF 10:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, second round, Scotland

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, second round, Jersey City, N.J.

4 p.m.

FS1 — U.S. Women's Amateur

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, second round, Portland, Ore.

GYMNASTICS 8 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Day 2, women's events, Kansas City, Mo.

HORSE RACING 4:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif.

JR. NBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

FS1 — Global Championship

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Global Championship

7 p.m.

FS1 — Global Championship

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Global Championship

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 11 a.m.

ESPN — Midwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind.

1 p.m.

ESPN — New England Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Northwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Mid-Atlantic Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL 3 p.m.

MLB — Oakland at Chicago White Sox

7 p.m.

MLB — LA Angels at Boston OR NY Yankees at Toronto

NFL FOOTBALL 4:30 p.m.

NFL — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh

PAN AMERICAN GAMES 10 a.m.

ESPNU — Day 18: From Peru

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 18: From Peru

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 18: From Peru

SOCCER (MEN'S) 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Norwich City at Liverpool

10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: UNAM at Tijuana

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario

WNBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Connecticut at Minnesota

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Chicago at Las Vegas ---

Saturday, August 10 AUTO RACING 1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The B&L Transport 170, Lexington, Ohio

BIG3 BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

CBSSN — Week 8: From Miami, Fla.

GOLF 9:30 a.m.

FS1 — U.S. Women's Amateur

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, third round, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, third round, Jersey City, N.J.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, third round, Jersey City, N.J.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, third round, Portland, Ore.

GYMNASTICS 8 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Championships: Day 3, men's events, Kansas City, Mo.

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif.

JR. NBA BASKETBALL 12 p.m.

FOX — Global Championship

1:30 p.m.

FOX — Global Championship

3 p.m.

FOX — Global Championship

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Global Championship

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL 11 a.m.

ESPN — Midwest Regional: Teams TBD, final, Westfield, Ind.

1 p.m.

ESPN — New England Regional: Teams TBD, final, Bristol, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Northwest Regional: Teams TBD, final, San Bernardino, Calif.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: Teams TBD, final, Westfield, Ind.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Mid-Atlantic Regional: Teams TBD, final, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — West Regional: Teams TBD, final, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at San Francisco

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado at San Diego

10 p.m.

MLB — Tampa Bay at Seattle OR Arizona at LA Dodgers (joined in progress)

NFL FOOTBALL 6 p.m.

NFL — Dallas at San Francisco

PAN AMERICAN GAMES 10 a.m.

ESPNU — Day 19: From Peru

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 19: From Peru

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 19: From Peru

SOCCER (MEN'S) 7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — International Friendly: TBA

TENNIS 3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rogers Cup: Men's Semifinal, England

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rogers Cup: Men's Semifinal, England

WNBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Indiana ---

Sunday, August 11 AFL FOOTBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arena Bowl XXXII: Teams TBD

AUTO RACING 3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

BULL RIDING 1 p.m.

CBS — PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour, Tulsa, Okla.

GOLF 8:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, final round, Scotland

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, final round, Jersey City, N.J.

2 p.m.

FS1 — U.S. Women's Amateur

GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, final round, Jersey City, N.J.

6 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, final round, Portland, Ore.

GYMNASTICS 8 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Day 4, women's events, Kansas City, Mo.

HORSE RACING 1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif.

JR. NBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

FOX — Global Championship

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Global Championship

LACROSSE (MEN'S) 7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier Lacrosse League: Archers vs. Atlas

MLB BASEBALL 1 p.m.

TBS — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at San Francisco

PAN AMERICAN GAMES 10 a.m.

ESPNU — Day 20: From Peru

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Day 20: From Peru

SOCCER (MEN'S) 8:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: New York City FC at Atlanta United

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — LA Galaxy at D.C. United

10 p.m.

FS1 — New York at LA FC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Portland Thorns FC at North Carolina

TENNIS 4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Rogers Cup: Men's Championship, England

ULTIMATE DISC 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — American Ultimate Disc League: Teams TBD, championship, San Jose, Calif.

WNBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBA — Seattle at New York

5 p.m.

NBA — Chicago at Los Angeles ---