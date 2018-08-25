Sports on TV

Adv25 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Aug. 27 HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live, Better Talk Now Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees

10 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at L.A. Angels

SOCCER 3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester United vs. Tottenham

TENNIS Noon

ESPN — U.S. Open, first round, at New York

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, first round, at New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, first round, at New York ---

Tuesday, Aug. 28 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Washington at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Cincinnati

TENNIS Noon

ESPN — U.S. Open, first round, at New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, first round, at New York

WNBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 2, team TBA at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 2, team TBA at Seattle ---

Wednesday, Aug. 29 HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live, With Anticipation Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, N.Y Mets at Chicago Cubs OR Oakland at Houston

5 p.m.

MLB — Seattle at San Diego (joined in progress)

7 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees OR Washington at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Arizona at San Francisco OR L.A. Dodgers at Texas (joined in progress)

TENNIS Noon

ESPN — U.S. Open, second round, at New York

7 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, second round, at New York ---

Thursday, Aug. 30 AUTO RACING 4:55 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, practice, at Monza, Italy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

BTN — New Mexico St. at Minnesota

ESPNU — UCF at UConn

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Wake Forest at Tulane

ESPN — Northwestern at Purdue

FS1 — Missouri St. at Oklahoma St.

8:30 p.m.

SEC — Northwestern St. at Texas A&M

GOLF 5:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, first round, at Aarhus, Denmark

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, first round, at Aarhus, Denmark

3 p.m.

GOLF — Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, first round, at Beachwood, Ohio

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, first round, at Portland, Ore.

HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live, P.J. Johnson Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 12:30 p.m.

MLB — Milwaukee at Cincinnati

7:30 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago Cubs at Atlanta OR L.A. Angels at Houston (8 p.m.)

10:30 p.m.

MLB — Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS 9 p.m.

NBCSN — Professional Fighters League, at Atlantic City, N.J.

NFL FOOTBALL 7 p.m.

NFL — Preseason, Cleveland at Detroit

10 p.m.

NFL — Preseason, Denver at Arizona

TENNIS Noon

ESPN — U.S. Open, second round, at New York

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, second round, at New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, second round, at New York

TRACK & FIELD 2 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League, Final, at Zurich ---

Friday, Aug. 31 AUTO RACING 8:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, practice, at Monza, Italy

1 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, practice, at Darlington, S.C.

2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, practice, at Darlington, S.C.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, final practice, at Darlington, S.C.

4 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, final practice, at Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 6 p.m.

CBSSN — Syracuse at W. Michigan

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Army at Duke

BTN — Utah St. at Michigan St.

9 p.m.

ESPN — W. Kentucky at Wisconsin

FS1 — San Diego St. at Stanford

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado vs. Colorado St., at Denver

FOOTBALL 6:30 p.m.

FS2 — High school, Brock (Texas) at Brownwood (Texas)

GOLF 5:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, second round, at Aarhus, Denmark

9:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, second round, at Aarhus, Denmark

Noon

GOLF — Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, second round, at Beachwood, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, first round, at Boston

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, second round, at Portland, Ore.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, first round, at Calgary, Alberta (same-day tape)

COLLEGE SOCCER 6 p.m.

FS1 — Men, Stanford at Maryland

HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live, Lucky Coin Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Washington

SOCCER 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Hannover vs. Borussia Dortmund

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX, Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Necaxa

11:20 p.m.

ESPN2 — Women, International friendly, United States vs. Chile, at Carson, Calif.

TENNIS Noon

ESPN — U.S. Open, third round, at New York

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, third round, at New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, third round, at New York

TRACK & FIELD 7 p.m.

NBC — IAAF Diamond League, AG Memorial Van Damme, at Brussels (same-day tape)

WNBA BASKETBALL 7 or 9 p.m.

ESPNEWS & NBA — Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 3, Atlanta at time TBA

7 or 9 p.m.

ESPNEWS & NBA - Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 3, Seattle at team TBA ---

Saturday, Sept. 1 AUTO RACING 5:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, practice, at Monza, Italy

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Monza, Italy

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, qualifying, at Darlington, S.C.

2 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, qualifying, at Darlington, S.C.

3:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, at Darlington, S.C.

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, qualifying, at Portland, Ore. (same-day tape)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Noon

ABC — Oregon St. at Ohio St.

BTN — Kent St. at Illinois

CBSSN — Houston at Rice

ESPN — Mississippi vs. Texas Tech, at Houston

ESPNU — James Madison at NC State

ESPNEWS — Villanova at Temple

FOX — FAU at Oklahoma

FS1 — Texas vs. Maryland, at Landover, Md.

FSN — Southern at TCU

SEC — Coastal Carolina at South Carolina

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Washington vs. Auburn, at Atlanta

BTN — Appalachian St. at Penn St.

CBS — West Virginia vs. Tennessee, at Charlotte, N.C.

CBSSN — Washington St. at Wyoming

ESPN — Austin Peay at Georgia

ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at Kentucky

4 p.m.

FOX — North Carolina at California

SEC — E. Illinois at Arkansas

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Boise St. at Troy

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Indiana at FIU

ESPN — Cincinnati at UCLA

7:30 p.m.

NBC — Michigan at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St.

SEC — Charleston Southern at Florida

8 p.m.

ABC — Louisville vs. Alabama, at Orlando, Fla.

FOX — Akron at Nebraska

FSN — Abilene Christian at Baylor

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — UTSA at Arizona St.

10:45 p.m.

ESPN — BYU at Arizona

11 p.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Hawaii

GOLF 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, third round, at Aarhus, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, third round, at Beachwood, Ohio

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, second round, at Boston

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, third round, at Portland, Ore.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, second round, at Calgary, Alberta (same-day tape)

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live, Glens Falls and Saranac Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challege Series, Spinaway and Woodward Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cleveland

SOCCER 7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Leicester City vs. Liverpool

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfL Wolfsburg

FS2 — Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, teams TBA

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League, Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

FS2 — Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich

RUGBY 9 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premiership, Exeter vs. Leicester (same-day tape)

TENNIS 11 a.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, third round, at New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, third round, at New York ---

Sunday, Sept. 2 AUTO RACING 9:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, at Monza, Italy

3 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, at Portland, Ore.

6 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Noon

ESPN2 — Prairie View vs. NC Central, at Atlanta

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Miami vs. LSU, at Arlington, Texas

DRAG RACING 4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA, U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis (same-day tape)

10 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA, U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis (same-day tape)

GOLF 6:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, final round, at Aarhus, Denmark

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, third round, at Boston

3 p.m.

GOLF — Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, final round, at Beachwood, Ohio

NBC — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, third round, at Boston

5 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, final round, at Calgary, Alberta

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, final round, at Portland, Ore.

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live, Priores Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL 1:30 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Angels at Houston

SOCCER 8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Arsenal

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga, Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf

11 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Watford vs. Tottenham

Noon

FS1 — Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Hertha Berlin

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS, Atlanta United at D.C. United

TENNIS 11 a.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York

TRACK & FIELD 1 p.m.

NBC — IAAF Diamond League, Final, at Zurich and AG Memorial Van Damme, at Brussels (taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL 3 or 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 4 (if necessary), Atlanta at team TBA

3 or 5 p.m.

ESPN2 - Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 4 (if necessary), Seattle at team TBA