Sports on TV
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, Aug. 27
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, Better Talk Now Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at L.A. Angels
|SOCCER
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester United vs. Tottenham
|TENNIS
|Noon
ESPN — U.S. Open, first round, at New York
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, first round, at New York
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, first round, at New York ---
|Tuesday, Aug. 28
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Washington at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Cincinnati
|TENNIS
|Noon
ESPN — U.S. Open, first round, at New York
|7 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open, first round, at New York
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 2, team TBA at Atlanta
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 2, team TBA at Seattle ---
|Wednesday, Aug. 29
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, With Anticipation Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, N.Y Mets at Chicago Cubs OR Oakland at Houston
|5 p.m.
MLB — Seattle at San Diego (joined in progress)
|7 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees OR Washington at Philadelphia
|10 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Arizona at San Francisco OR L.A. Dodgers at Texas (joined in progress)
|TENNIS
|Noon
ESPN — U.S. Open, second round, at New York
|7 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open, second round, at New York ---
|Thursday, Aug. 30
|AUTO RACING
|4:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN2 — Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, practice, at Monza, Italy
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
BTN — New Mexico St. at Minnesota
ESPNU — UCF at UConn
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — Wake Forest at Tulane
ESPN — Northwestern at Purdue
FS1 — Missouri St. at Oklahoma St.
|8:30 p.m.
SEC — Northwestern St. at Texas A&M
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, first round, at Aarhus, Denmark
|9:30 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, first round, at Aarhus, Denmark
|3 p.m.
GOLF — Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, first round, at Beachwood, Ohio
|7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, first round, at Portland, Ore.
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, P.J. Johnson Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
MLB — Milwaukee at Cincinnati
|7:30 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago Cubs at Atlanta OR L.A. Angels at Houston (8 p.m.)
|10:30 p.m.
MLB — Arizona at L.A. Dodgers (joined in progress)
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — Professional Fighters League, at Atlantic City, N.J.
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
NFL — Preseason, Cleveland at Detroit
|10 p.m.
NFL — Preseason, Denver at Arizona
|TENNIS
|Noon
ESPN — U.S. Open, second round, at New York
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, second round, at New York
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, second round, at New York
|TRACK & FIELD
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League, Final, at Zurich ---
|Friday, Aug. 31
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, practice, at Monza, Italy
|1 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, practice, at Darlington, S.C.
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, practice, at Darlington, S.C.
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, final practice, at Darlington, S.C.
|4 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, final practice, at Darlington, S.C.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — Syracuse at W. Michigan
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Army at Duke
BTN — Utah St. at Michigan St.
|9 p.m.
ESPN — W. Kentucky at Wisconsin
FS1 — San Diego St. at Stanford
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Colorado vs. Colorado St., at Denver
|FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
FS2 — High school, Brock (Texas) at Brownwood (Texas)
|GOLF
|5:30 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, second round, at Aarhus, Denmark
|9:30 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, second round, at Aarhus, Denmark
|Noon
GOLF — Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, second round, at Beachwood, Ohio
|2:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, first round, at Boston
|6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, second round, at Portland, Ore.
|8:30 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, first round, at Calgary, Alberta (same-day tape)
|COLLEGE SOCCER
|6 p.m.
FS1 — Men, Stanford at Maryland
|HORSE RACING
|4 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, Lucky Coin Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Washington
|SOCCER
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga, Hannover vs. Borussia Dortmund
|10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX, Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Necaxa
|11:20 p.m.
ESPN2 — Women, International friendly, United States vs. Chile, at Carson, Calif.
|TENNIS
|Noon
ESPN — U.S. Open, third round, at New York
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, third round, at New York
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, third round, at New York
|TRACK & FIELD
|7 p.m.
NBC — IAAF Diamond League, AG Memorial Van Damme, at Brussels (same-day tape)
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 or 9 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 1
|AUTO RACING
|5:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, practice, at Monza, Italy
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One, Heineken Italian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Monza, Italy
|12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, qualifying, at Darlington, S.C.
|2 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, qualifying, at Darlington, S.C.
|3:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, at Darlington, S.C.
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, qualifying, at Portland, Ore. (same-day tape)
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|Noon
ABC — Oregon St. at Ohio St.
BTN — Kent St. at Illinois
CBSSN — Houston at Rice
ESPN — Mississippi vs. Texas Tech, at Houston
ESPNU — James Madison at NC State
ESPNEWS — Villanova at Temple
FOX — FAU at Oklahoma
FS1 — Texas vs. Maryland, at Landover, Md.
FSN — Southern at TCU
SEC — Coastal Carolina at South Carolina
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Washington vs. Auburn, at Atlanta
BTN — Appalachian St. at Penn St.
CBS — West Virginia vs. Tennessee, at Charlotte, N.C.
CBSSN — Washington St. at Wyoming
ESPN — Austin Peay at Georgia
ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at Kentucky
|4 p.m.
FOX — North Carolina at California
SEC — E. Illinois at Arkansas
|6 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Boise St. at Troy
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Indiana at FIU
ESPN — Cincinnati at UCLA
|7:30 p.m.
NBC — Michigan at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi St.
SEC — Charleston Southern at Florida
|8 p.m.
ABC — Louisville vs. Alabama, at Orlando, Fla.
FOX — Akron at Nebraska
FSN — Abilene Christian at Baylor
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — UTSA at Arizona St.
|10:45 p.m.
ESPN — BYU at Arizona
|11 p.m.
CBSSN — Navy at Hawaii
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, third round, at Aarhus, Denmark
|1 p.m.
GOLF — Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, third round, at Beachwood, Ohio
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, second round, at Boston
|6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, third round, at Portland, Ore.
|8:30 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, second round, at Calgary, Alberta (same-day tape)
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, Glens Falls and Saranac Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challege Series, Spinaway and Woodward Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at N.Y. Yankees
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cleveland
|SOCCER
|7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Leicester City vs. Liverpool
|9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfL Wolfsburg
FS2 — Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen
|10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, teams TBA
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League, Manchester City vs. Newcastle United
FS2 — Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich
|RUGBY
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premiership, Exeter vs. Leicester (same-day tape)
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, third round, at New York
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, third round, at New York ---
|Sunday, Sept. 2
|AUTO RACING
|9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One, Italian Grand Prix, at Monza, Italy
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland, at Portland, Ore.
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bojangles' Southern 500, at Darlington, S.C.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|Noon
ESPN2 — Prairie View vs. NC Central, at Atlanta
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami vs. LSU, at Arlington, Texas
|DRAG RACING
|4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA, U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis (same-day tape)
|10 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA, U.S. Nationals, qualifying, at Indianapolis (same-day tape)
|GOLF
|6:30 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Made In Denmark, final round, at Aarhus, Denmark
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, third round, at Boston
|3 p.m.
GOLF — Web.com Tour, DAP Championship, final round, at Beachwood, Ohio
NBC — PGA Tour, Dell Technologies Championship, third round, at Boston
|5 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour, Shaw Charity Classic, final round, at Calgary, Alberta
|7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Cambia Portland Classic, final round, at Portland, Ore.
|HORSE RACING
|3 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, Priores Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
TBS — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia
|8 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Angels at Houston
|SOCCER
|8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Arsenal
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga, Leipzig vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf
|11 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Watford vs. Tottenham
|Noon
FS1 — Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Hertha Berlin
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS, Atlanta United at D.C. United
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open, round of 16, at New York
|TRACK & FIELD
|1 p.m.
NBC — IAAF Diamond League, Final, at Zurich and AG Memorial Van Damme, at Brussels (taped)
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|3 or 5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Playoffs, Semifinals (Best-of-5 series), Game 4 (if necessary), Atlanta at team TBA
|3 or 5 p.m.