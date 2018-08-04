Sports on TV
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, Aug. 6
|BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League, Southeast Regional, first semifinal, at Warner Robins, Ga.
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League, Southwest Regional, first semifinal, at Waco, Texas
|CYCLING
|3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Tour of Utah, Prolouge, at St. George, Utah
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox
|10 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Houston at San Francisco OR Detroit at L.A. Angels
|SOCCER
|7:20 a.m.
FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group D, Nigeria vs. Germany, at Saint-Malo, France
|10:20 a.m.
FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group C, Paraguay vs. Spain, at Concarneau, France
|1:20 p.m.
FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group C, United States vs. Japan, at Concarneau, France
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group D, Haiti vs. China, at Saint-Malo, France (same-day tape)
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|11 a.m.
NBA — Seattle at New York ---
|Tuesday, Aug. 7
|BASKETBALL
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla.
|7:45 p.m.
FS1 — Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla.
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla.
|BASEBALL
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League, Southeast Regional, second semifinal, at Warner Robins, Ga.
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Little League, Southwest Regional, second semifinal, at Waco, Texas
|CYCLING
|3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Tour of Utah, Stage 1, at Cedar City, Utah
|MLB BASEBALL
|3:30 p.m.
MLB — Houston at San Francisco
|7 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Atlanta at Washington OR Minnesota at Cleveland
|SOCCER
|3 p.m.
ESPNEWS — International Champions Cup, Chelsea vs. Olympique Lyonnais, at London
|8 p.m.
ESPN — International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. AS Roma, at East Rutherford, N.J.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBA — Seattle at Indiana
|10 p.m.
NBA — Washington at Phoenix ---
|Wednesday, Aug. 8
|BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla.
SEC — Big Blue Bahamas Tour, Kentucky vs. Bahamas National Team, at Nassau, Bahamas
|8:05 p.m.
FS1 — Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla.
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Jr. NBA World Championship: Pool play, at Kissimmee, Fla.
|BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, Southwest Regional, final, at Waco, Texas
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, Southeast Regional, final, at Warner Robins, Ga.
|CYCLING
|3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Tour of Utah, Stage 2, at Payson, Utah
|GOLF
|4 p.m.
FS1 — USGA, U.S. Women's Amateur Championship, Round of 64 matches, at Kingston Springs, Tenn.
|HORSE RACING
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, Quick Call Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|3:30 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Philadelphia at Arizona OR Pittsburgh at Colorado (3 p.m.)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Teams TBA
|10 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, L.A. Dodgers at Oakland OR N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox (joined in progress)
|SOCCER
|7:20 a.m.
FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group B, Brazil vs. England, at Dinan-Léhon, France
|10:20 a.m.
FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group B, North Korea vs. Mexico, at Dinan-Léhon, France
|1:20 p.m.
FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group A, France vs. New Zealand, at Vannes, France
|7 p.m.
FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group A, Netherlands vs. Ghana, at Vannes, France (same-day tape)
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBA — Los Angeles at New York ---
|Thursday, Aug. 9
|BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League, Midwest Regional, first semifinal, at Westfield, Ind
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, New England Regional, first semifinal, at Bristol, Conn.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, Northwest Regional, first semifinal, at San Bernadino, Calif.
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, Great Lakes Regional, first semifinal, at Westfield, Ind.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, Mid-Atlantic Regional, first semifinal, at Bristol, Conn.
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, West Regional, first semifinal, at San Bernadino, Calif.
|BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
SEC — Big Blue Bahamas Tour, San Lorenzo de Almagro vs. Kentucky, at Nassau, Bahamas
|CFL FOOTBALL
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Edmonton at British Columbia
|CYCLING
|3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Tour of Utah, Stage 3, from Antelope Island State Park to Layton, Utah
|GOLF
|2 p.m.
TNT — PGA of America, PGA Championship, first round, at St. Louis
|4 p.m.
FS1 — USGA, U.S. Women's Amateur Championship, Rounds of 32 & 16 matches, at Kingston Springs, Tenn.
|HORSE RACING
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, NYSS Statue of Liberty Division Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLB — Minnesota at Cleveland
|8 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Seattle at Houston OR L.A. Dodgers at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)
|11 p.m.
MLB — Pittsburgh at San Francisco (joined in progress)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
NFL — Preseason, Cleveland at N.Y. Giants
|10 p.m.
NFL — Preseason, Dallas at San Francisco
|SOCCER
|7:20 a.m.
FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group D, China vs. Germany, at Saint-Malo, France
|10:20 a.m.
FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group C, Spain vs. Japan, at Concarneau, France
|1:20 p.m.
FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group C, United States vs. Paraguay, at Concarneau, France
|6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group D, Haiti vs. Nigeria, at Saint-Malo, France (same-day tape)
|TENNIS
|12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, round of 16, at Toronto
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|11:30 a.m.
NBA — Seattle at Washington
|7 p.m.
NBA — Los Angeles at Atlanta
|10 p.m.
NBA — Minnesota at Las Vegas ---
|Friday, Aug. 10
|AUTO RACING
|Noon
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, practice, at Brooklyn, Mich.
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, practice, at Brooklyn, Mich.
|3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, final practice, at Brooklyn, Mich.
|5 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, qualifying, at Brooklyn, Mich.
|BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League, Midwest Regional, second semifinal, at Westfield, Ind
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, New England Regional, second semifinal, at Bristol, Conn.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, Northwest Regional, second semifinal, at San Bernadino, Calif.
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, Great Lakes Regional, second semifinal, at Westfield, Ind.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, Mid-Atlantic Regional, second semifinal, at Bristol, Conn.
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, West Regional, second semifinal, at San Bernadino, Calif.
|BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
FS1 — Jr. NBA World Championship: Quarterfinals, at Kissimmee, Fla.
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Jr. NBA World Championship: Quarterfinals, at Kissimmee, Fla.
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Big3, Week 8 games, at Atlanta
|CYCLING
|3:30 p.m.
FS2 — Tour of Utah, Stage 4, at Salt Lake City
|GOLF
|2 p.m.
TNT — PGA of America, PGA Championship, second round, at St. Louis
|4 p.m.
FS1 — USGA, U.S. Women's Amateur Championship, quarterfinal matches, at Kingston Springs, Tenn.
|HORSE RACING
|5:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live, Tale of the Cat Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLB — Washington at Chicago Cubs
|7:30 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Milwaukee at Atlanta OR Seattle at Houston (8 p.m.)
|KICKBOXING
|Midnight (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Glory 56, at Denver
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NFL — Preseason, Atlanta at N.Y. Jets
|10:30 p.m.
NFL — Preseason, Detroit at Oakland
|SOCCER
|2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester United vs. Leicester City
|TENNIS
|12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, quarterfinals, at Toronto
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, quarterfinals, at Toronto
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|10 p.m.
NBA — Indiana at Phoenix ---
|Saturday, Aug. 11
|AUTO RACING
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, qualifying, at Brooklyn, Mich.
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, at Brooklyn, Mich.
|3 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Mid-Ohio Challenge, at Lexington, Ohio
|BASEBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League, Midwest Regional, final, at Westfield, Ind
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, New England Regional, final, at Bristol, Conn.
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, Northwest Regional, final, at San Bernadino, Calif.
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, Great Lakes Regional, final, at Westfield, Ind.
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, Mid-Atlantic Regional, final, at Bristol, Conn.
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League, West Regional, final, at San Bernadino, Calif.
|BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Boys Tournament, first semifinal, at Kissimmee, Fla.
|2:15 p.m.
FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Boys Tournament, second semifinal, at Kissimmee, Fla.
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: International Girls Tournament, championship, at Kissimmee, Fla.
|4:45 p.m.
FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Girls Tournament, championship, at Kissimmee, Fla.
|7 p.m.
SEC — Big Blue Bahamas Tour, Kentucky vs. Mega Bemax, at Nassau, Bahamas
|7:30 p.m.
FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: International Boys Tournament, championship, at Kissimmee, Fla.
|8:45 p.m.
FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Boys Tournament, championship, at Kissimmee, Fla.
|CYCLING
|4 p.m.
FS2 — Tour of Utah, Stage 5, from Canyons Village to Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, Utah
|GOLF
|10 a.m.
FS2 — USGA, U.S. Women's Amateur Championship, semifinal matches, at Kingston Springs, Tenn.
|11 a.m.
TNT — PGA of America, PGA Championship, third round, at St. Louis
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA of America, PGA Championship, third round, at St. Louis
|HORSE RACING
|6 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, Arlington Million and Beverly D. Stakes, at Arlington Heights, Ill.
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLB — Texas at N.Y. Yankees
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Chicago Cubs
|7 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Atlanta
|10 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, Oakland at L.A. Angels OR Philadelphia at San Diego (games joined in progress)
|MOTOR SPORTS
|3 p.m.
NBC — AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Unadilla National (450 Moto 2 Class), at New Berlin, N.Y.
|7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Unadilla National (250 Moto 2 Class), at New Berlin, N.Y. (same-day tape)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|9 p.m.
NFL — Preseason, Minnesota at Denver
|SOCCER
|7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Tottenham
|9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. Everton
|3:30 p.m.
|3 p.m.
ESPNEWS — International Champions Cup, Atletico Madrid vs. Internazionale, at Andalusia, Spain
|SWIMMING
|4 p.m.
NBC — Pan Pacific Championships, at Tokyo (same-day tape)
|TENNIS
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, first semifinal, at Montreal
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, first semifinal, at Toronto
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, second semifinal, at Montreal
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, second semifinal, at Toronto
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|2 p.m.
NBA — Dallas at Atlanta ---
|Sunday, Aug. 12
|AUTO RACING
|2:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, at Brooklyn, Mich.
|BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
MLB — Perfect Game All-American Classic, at San Diego
|BASKETBALL
|3:30 p.m.
FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: Girls World Championship, at Kissimmee, Fla.
|4 p.m.
SEC — Big Blue Bahamas Tour, Team Toronto vs. Kentucky, at Nassau, Bahamas
|4:45 p.m.
FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: Boys World Championship, at Kissimmee, Fla.
|CYCLING
|4:30 p.m.
FS2 — Tour of Utah, Stage 6 (final stage), at Park City, Utah
|GOLF
|11 a.m.
TNT — PGA of America, PGA Championship, final round, at St. Louis
|2 p.m.
CBS — PGA of America, PGA Championship, final round, at St. Louis
FS1 — USGA, U.S. Women's Amateur Championship, championship match, at Kingston Springs, Tenn.
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
TBS — Seattle at Houston
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Chicago Cubs
|SOCCER
|7:20 a.m.
FS1 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group B, England vs. Mexico, at Saint-Malo, France
FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group B, Brazil vs. North Korea, at Saint-Malo, France
|8:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Liverpool vs. West Ham United
|10:20 a.m.
FS2 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group A, Netherlands vs. France, at Concarneau, France
|10:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Arsenal vs. Manchester City
|1:20 p.m.
FS2 — German-DFL Supercup, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Bayern Munich, at Frankfurt, Germany
|4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS, N.Y. City FC at Toronto FC
|8 p.m.
FS1 — MLS, Orlando City at D.C. United
|10 p.m.
FS1 — MLS, FC Dallas at Seattle
|12:30 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — Liga MX, Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul (same-day tape)
|2:30 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group A, Ghana vs. New Zealand, at Concarneau, France (same-day tape)
|SWIMMING
|4 p.m.
NBC — Pan Pacific Championships, at Tokyo (same-day taped)
|TENNIS
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, final, at Montreal
|4 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, final, at Toronto
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBA — Dallas at Washington
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Los Angeles at Phoenix