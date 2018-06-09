|Adv09
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, June 11
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Super Regionals, Tennessee Tech vs. Texas (if necessary), at Austin, Texas
ESPN2 — NCAA Super Regionals, Duke vs. Texas Tech (if necessary), at Lubbock, Texas
ESPN2 — NCAA Super Regionals, South Carolina vs. Arkansas (if necessary), at Fayetteville, Ark.
ESPN — NCAA Super Regionals, Auburn vs. Florida (if necessary), at Gainesville, Fla.
MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee OR San Diego at St. Louis
MLB — Regional coverage, L.A. Angels at Seattle OR Pittsburgh at Arizona (games joined in progress)
ABC — NBA Finals, Game 5 (if necessary), Cleveland at Golden State ---
|Tuesday, June 12
|MLB BASEBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta
ESPN2 — Women, International friendly, United States vs. China, at Cleveland ---
|Wednesday, June 13
|MLB BASEBALL
|Noon
MLB — Regional coverage, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta OR Toronto at Tampa Bay (1 p.m.)
MLB — Regional coverage, Boston at Baltimore OR Pittsburgh at Arizona (joined in progress)
ESPN — Washington at N.Y. Yankees
MLB — Regional coverage, Texas at L.A. Dodgers OR Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (joined in progress)
NBC — NHL Stanley Cup Final, Game 7 (if necessary), Washington at Vegas
ESPN2 — Washington at Connecticut ---
|Thursday, June 14
|BOXING
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Mercito Gesta vs. Roberto Manzanerez, lightweights, at Indio, Calif.
ESPN2 — Edmonton at Winnipegg
FS1 — USGA, U.S. Open, first round, at Southampton, N.Y.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, first round, at Grand Rapid, Mich.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, first round, at Grand Rapid, Mich.
FOX — USGA, U.S. Open, first round, at Southampton, N.Y.
MLB — Regional coverage, Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Houston at Oakland (3:30 p.m.)
FS1 — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
MLB — Regional coverage, Boston at Seattle OR N.Y. Mets at Arizona (joined in progress)
ABC — NBA Finals, Game 6 (if necessary), Golden State at Cleveland
FOX — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group A, Russia vs. Saudi Arabia, at Moscow
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|11:30 a.m.
NBA — Indiana at Atlanta ---
|Friday, June 15
|CFL FOOTBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Toronto at Saskatchewan
FS1 — NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals, qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn.
FS1 — USGA, U.S. Open, second round, at Southampton, N.Y.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, second round, at Grand Rapid, Mich.
FOX — USGA, U.S. Open, second round, at Southampton, N.Y.
MLB — Regional coverage, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Philadelphia at Milwaukee
FS1 — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group A, Egypt vs. Uruguay, at Ekaterinburg, Russia
FOX — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group B, Morocco vs. Iran, at St Petersburg, Russia
FOX — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group B, Portugal vs. Spain, at Sochi, Russia ---
|Saturday, June 16
|AUTO RACING
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Iowa 200, practice, at Newton, Iowa
FS2 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Iowa 200, final practice, at Newton, Iowa
FS2 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, American Ethanol 250, practice, at Newton, Iowa
FS2 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Iowa 200, qualifying, at Newton, Iowa
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, American Ethanol 250, final practice, at Newton, Iowa
FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Iowa 200, at Newton, Iowa
SHO — Errol Spence Jr. vs. Carlos Ocampo, for Spence's IBF welterweight title; Danny Roman vs. Moises Flores, for Roman's WBA junior featherweight title, at Frisco, Texas
ESPN2 — Hamilton at Calgary
ESPN2 — Montreal at British Columbia
ESPN — NCAA World Series, Game 1, at Omaha, Neb.
ESPN — NCAA World Series, Game 2, at Omaha, Neb.
FS1 — NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals, qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn. (same-day tape)
FOX — USGA, U.S. Open, third round, at Southampton, N.Y.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, third round, at Grand Rapid, Mich.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Stephen Foster Handicap and Fleur de Lis Handicap, at Louisville, Ky.
MLB — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
MLB — Regional coverage, Minnesota at Cleveland OR Washington at Toronto
FOX — Regional coverage, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers or Boston at Seattle
MLB — N.Y. Mets at Arizona (joined in progress)
NBC — AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, High Point National (450 Class Moto 2 races), at Mt. Morris, Pa.
NBCSN — AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, High Point National (250 Class Moto 2 races), at Mt. Morris, Pa.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group C, France vs. Australia, at Kazan, Russia
FOX — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group D, Argentina vs. Iceland, at Moscow
FS1 — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group C, Peru vs. Denmark, at Saransk, Russia
FS1 — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group D, Croatia vs. Nigeria, at Kaliningrad, Russia
LIFE - NWSL, Portland at Chicago ---
|Sunday, June 17
|AUTO RACING
|5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, American Ethanol 250, at Newton, Iowa
ESPN — NCAA World Series, Game 3, at Omaha, Neb.
ESPN2 — NCAA World Series, Game 3, at Omaha, Neb.
FS1 — NHRA, Thunder Valley Nationals, finals, at Bristol, Tenn. (same-day taped)
FOX — USGA, U.S. Open, final round, at Southampton, N.Y.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic, final round, at Grand Rapid, Mich.
MLB — Regional coverage, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees OR Houston at Kansas City
MLB — Regional coverage, Boston at Seattle OR N.Y. Mets at Arizona (games joined in progress)
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
ABC — NBA Finals, Game 7 (if necessary), Cleveland at Golden State
FOX — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group E, Costa Rica vs. Serbia, at Samara, Russia
FS1 — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group F, Germany vs. Mexico, at Moscow
FS1 — FIFA World Cup, Group stage: Group E, Brazil vs. Switzerland, at Rostov-on-Don, Russia
NBA — Phoenix at Las Vegas