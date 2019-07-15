Sports court sets date for African Champions League ruling

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Sport's highest court will rule this month on how to resolve the chaotic African Champions League final.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it set a July 31 deadline for a final decision after both clubs appealed to be awarded the title.

The second-leg game between Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Esperance of Tunisia on May 31 was annulled in a dispute provoked by a video review failure.

Wydad walked off in protest when its equalizing goal was disallowed for an incorrect offside call. No video review was available, but neither side was told before the game the system was not working.

The Confederation of African Football had ordered the second-leg game to be replayed in a neutral country during July.

CAS says it registered appeals from both clubs to be declared the winner.

