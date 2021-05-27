Spieth, Garcia open with 63s at Colonial; Mickelson 10 back

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Phil Mickelson kept hearing congratulatory words as he made his way around Colonial, and there was a huge roar from the crowd when the PGA Championship winner made a long putt to finish his round. Jordan Spieth kept making birdies in the same group.
Spieth shot a 7-under 63 on a breezy Thursday and was tied for the first-round lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge with Sergio Garcia, who had a 15-foot birdie attempt on the 18th hole that circled the edge of the cup but didn't go in. Both former Colonial champions had bogey-free rounds.