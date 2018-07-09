https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Spain-appoints-Luis-Enrique-as-coach-13059370.php
Spain appoints Luis Enrique as coach
MADRID (AP) — Spain's football federation says former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has been appointed to take charge of the national team.
He replaces Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked on the eve of the World Cup after accepting the job at Real Madrid, with Fernando Hierro taking temporary charge for the finals in Russia.
Luis Enrique has signed a two-year contract.
View Comments