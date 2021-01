SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow tallied 14 points and 14 rebounds to carry UC Santa Barbara to a 69-52 win over UC San Diego on Friday.

Devearl Ramsey had 15 points for UC Santa Barbara (7-3, 3-2 Big West Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Robinson Idehen added 12 points. JaQuori McLaughlin had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.