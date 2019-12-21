Southern Illinois handles Southeast Missouri State, 64-45

CARBONDALE, Ill (AP) — Marcus Domask hit four 3-pointers and put up 14 points as Southern Illinois beat Southeast Missouri 64-45 on Saturday.

Karrington Davis had 12 points for Southern Illinois (6-7), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Lance Jones added 12 points and Eric McGill 10.

Southeast Missouri scored 20 first-half points, a season low.

Skyler Hogan had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Redhawks (3-9), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Alex Caldwell added 10 points. Quatarrius Wilson had seven rebounds.

Southern Illinois matches up against Indiana State on the road next Monday. Southeast Missouri faces Missouri Baptist at home next Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com