South Dakota 48, Cal Poly 14

South Dakota 21 20 0 7 \u2014 48 Cal Poly 7 0 0 7 \u2014 14 First Quarter SDAK_Mansaray 13 run (Lorber kick), 12:51 SDAK_Bell 54 pass from Camp (Lorber kick), 10:52 CP_Coleman 9 pass from Paulette (Ohlsen kick), 09:23 SDAK_Mansaray 1 run (Lorber kick), 05:19 Second Quarter SDAK_FG Lorber 20, 13:35 SDAK_Goehring 36 pass from Camp (Lorber kick), 09:14 SDAK_Thomas 3 run (Lorber kick), 02:38 SDAK_FG Lorber 42, 00:00 Fourth Quarter SDAK_Stenstrom 2 run (Lorber kick), 04:24 CP_Briscoe 61 pass from Bruce (Ohlsen kick), 02:40 SDAK CP First downs 35 7 Rushes-yards 64-353 23-62 Passing 262 181 Comp-Att-Int 20-26-0 12-26-0 Return Yards 22 113 Punts-Avg. 3-50.0 9-41.9 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1 Penalty-Yards 3-15 6-56 Time of Possession 42:35 17:25 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_South Dakota, Mi. Mansaray 21-141, Na. Thomas 15-92, Sh. Lawrence 9-56, Ca. Camp 8-24, Co. Stenstrom 5-17, Na. Lubinsky 1-13, Jo. Lewis 4-12, Team 1-(minus 2). Cal Poly, Sh. Harper 6-28, Ka. Paulette 9-27, Ad. Garwood 2-3, Co. Bruce 1-3, Ke. Lataimua 5-1. PASSING_South Dakota, Ca. Camp 17-20-0-226, Jo. Lewis 2-4-0-27, Co. Stenstrom 1-2-0-9. Cal Poly, Ka. Paulette 9-23-0-112, Co. Bruce 3-3-0-69. RECEIVING_South Dakota, Ca. Bell 6-94, Au. Goehring 2-59, Br. Samson 3-40, We. Eliodor 3-25, Za. Witte 1-14, Ko. Case 2-12, Ja. Starling 1-9, Na. Thomas 1-5, Ja. McQuitty 1-4. Cal Poly, Mi. Roth 2-68, Mi. Briscoe 1-61, Ch. Coleman 4-26, Gi. Woods 2-14, Mi. Pasion 1-8, Ry. Rivera 1-4, Ev. Burkhart 1-0.