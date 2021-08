Butch Dill/AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One-time South Carolina graduate assistant Zeb Noland will be the Gamecocks' starting quarterback when they open the season against Eastern Illinois this week.

Noland was listed first on South Carolina's depth chart released Tuesday. St. Francis (PA) transfer Jason Brown will serve as Noland's backup with expected starter Luke Doty out with a mid-foot sprain.