Smith scores 17 as UCLA beats Cal 50-40

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Smith scored 17 points, Jalen Hill and Jaime Jaquez Jr. each added 11 points, and UCLA defeated California 50-40 on Sunday.

It was one of the lowest scoring outings by a UCLA opponent in history. Oregon State twice had the fewest points ever at Pauley Pavilion scoring 35. The Bears weren’t quite that inefficient but they were close.

Not much has gone right for the Bruins this season, unless they defend. UCLA (9-9, 2-3 Pac-12) is 9-0 when holding opponents to 73 points or fewer.

Cal (8-10, 2-3) remains winless on the road this season.

UCLA went on an 14-0 run midway through the second half to take a 38-25 lead. Smith had eight of those points, including a three-point play, a shot off the glass and a 3-pointer. Tyger Campbell hit a 3 in that stretch and had an assist off a drive-and-dish on Smith’s 3-pointer.

UCLA had lost its previous three straight games and six of seven.

Matt Bradley scored 17 points for the Bears.

Hill scored all of his points in the first half. He scored on two dunks, including a putback, and turn-around jumpers in the lane.

UCLA led 22-21 at halftime. The teams combined to shoot just 2 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half, in which the Bruins led by as many as eight points.

Prince Ali rolled his ankle in practice on Friday, according to a UCLA spokesman. He suited up but did not play.

BIG PICTURE

CAL: It was a road trip the Bears would like to forget. It got started off in a difficult way, losing in a rout to USC, 88-56. The Bears kept it close against the Bruins in the first half but couldn’t keep up in the second. It’s going to be a long conference season if the Bears can’t put two halves together, especially on the road.

UCLA: The Bruins just needed a win any way they could get it, and they did so with one of the best defensive outings in the history of Pauley Pavilion. This could be the start of the Bruins turning things around, since they were rewarded for a fine defensive outing.

UP NEXT

CAL: Hosts Stanford on Sunday to begin a three-game homestand in conference play.

UCLA: Plays at Oregon State on Thursday to start a two-game Pac-12 road trip in Oregon.

