Smith's pinch 3-run HR in 9th rallies Dodgers past Giants

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Will Smith connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from five runs down to defeat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Tuesday night in the second game of a pivotal series between NL West rivals.

Chris Taylor and Matt Beaty drew walks from Tyler Rogers (1-1) before Smith hit an 0-1 slider into the stands in left-center for the third walk-off homer of his career. Los Angeles evened the four-game set at one apiece and moved within one game of the first-place Giants.

In a game that featured seven home runs, Los Angeles trailed 6-1 in the fifth before coming back. Taylor powered the rally with the third multi-homer game of his career. He hit a solo shot off Alex Wood in the fifth and a two-run drive against John Brebbia during a three-run sixth.

Alex Dickerson and Mike Yastrzemski each hit a two-run homer for San Francisco. LaMonte Wade Jr. and Thairo Estrada added solo shots for the Giants, who lead the majors in home runs (142) and percentage of runs scored via the long ball (52.9%).

Jimmie Sherfy (2-0) got the win.

The Dodgers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI single up the middle by Max Muncy with the infield drawn in.

The Giants quickly responded in the second. After Wilmer Flores started the inning with a double off the center-field wall, Dickerson lofted a changeup from Darien Núñez into the right-field seats for a 2-1 lead.

San Francisco's other three homers came off Josiah Gray, who was making his major league debut. Wade, the second batter Gray faced, greeted him with a solo drive to right in the third inning on the eighth pitch of his big league career.

Estrada — taking the place of injured All-Star shortstop Brandon Crawford — led off the fifth with a homer to center on the first pitch. Yastrzemski then extended the Giants' lead to 6-1 with a two-run drive to right.

FOR STARTERS

Wood allowed three runs and six hits in five innings, and was a bit erratic with three hit batters. Justin Turner (bruised left knee) and Muncy (bruised right shoulder) were two of them, and both ended up leaving the game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decided to use Núñez as an opener before going to Gray. Núñez allowed two runs and two hits in two innings. Gray struck out seven in four innings but was charged with four runs and four hits.

WEB GEM

Dodgers right fielder Zach McKinstry made a diving catch in the second to rob Donovan Solano of a hit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 2B Tommy La Stella (left hamstring strain, right thumb) will resume a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday. ... RHP Aaron Sanchez (right biceps tightness) threw a bullpen before the game.

Dodgers: CF Mookie Betts did not start for the third straight game due to a hip pointer. ... Roberts said SS Corey Seager (broken left hand) felt good after taking batting practice Monday, but an activation date remains to be determined.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Julio Urías (12-3, 3.78 ERA), tied for the major league lead in wins, is 1-3 in 11 career starts against the Giants. San Francisco RHP Logan Webb (4-3, 3.54) is 3-0 in his last five starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports