Smith, Talton lift Texas A&M-CC past Stephen F. Austin 73-72

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Peyton Smith led a balanced attack with 12 points and Jashawn Talton blocked an attempted layup at the buzzer and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi held on to eat Stephen F. Austin 73-72 on Wednesday night.

Talton's 3-pointer with 1:51 to play put the Islanders (6-10, 2-3 Southland Conference) ahead 73-69. The Lumberjacks got one back on the next possession with a free throw.

The teams traded misses and the Islanders turned the ball over, allowing Roti Ware to make it a one-point game with two free throws with 21 seconds to go.

A turnover with 14 seconds left gave SFAU a final chance. Kevon Harris missed but the Lumberjacks got the ball and Cameron Johnson drove to the basket and shot the ball into Talton's arms.

Tony Lewis and Javae Lampkins each had 11 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, which broke its five-game road losing streak. All nine players had at least four points for the Islanders.

Harris was 4 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 24 points for the Lumberjacks (13-3, 4-1), whose six-game win streak ended with the loss. Gavin Kensmil added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com