Small crowds, big noise at Little League World Series

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Hunter Nepple’s game-tying three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning had Nebraska’s cheering section screaming and stomping their feet at Lamade Stadium.
Hawaii’s 3-0 lead had evaporated with one swing, but its fans were eager to respond once pitcher Micah Bennett got the team from Honolulu out of the inning. Nebraska’s and Hawaii’s sections of the ballpark took turns belting out hometown cheers, an impromptu who-can-be-loudest contest in a game that wound up as an 11-3 Hawaii victory in seven innings Sunday.