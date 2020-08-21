Slugging A's beat D-backs 5-1 for eighth straight home win

Recommended Video:

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Chapman homered twice and Matt Olson also connected to help Sean Manaea finally earn his first victory of 2020, and the slugging Oakland Athletics beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1 on Thursday night.

Chapman hit a solo drive in the first and a two-run shot in the eighth. Olson added a two-run homer in the fourth for the AL-best A's (18-8), who have their best record over 26 games since the 1990 club began 20-6. Oakland has an eight-game home winning streak.

Chapman notched his sixth career multihomer game and second this season, also doing so Aug. 10 at the Angels.

Manaea (1-2), who lost the AL wild-card game last fall after a 4-0 September coming back from shoulder surgery, allowed one run on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He won in his sixth start after reaching five innings for the first time all season his last time out against San Francisco.

Eduardo Escobar homered in the fifth for Arizona and Manaea gave way to J.B. Wendelken after Ketel Marte's one-out single in the sixth. Arizona lost a second straight after a six-game winning streak.

Khris Davis doubled among his two hits as designated hitter against a left-handed starter, meaning Robbie Grossman's hot bat was on the bench.

"At some point in time it's going to break for him," manager Bob Melvin said of Davis, whose 48 homers in 2018 led the majors.

Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson, right, celebrates with Mark Canha (20) after hitting a two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Alex Young in the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. less Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson, right, celebrates with Mark Canha (20) after hitting a two-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Alex Young in the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Slugging A's beat D-backs 5-1 for eighth straight home win 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

D-backs lefty Alex Young (1-1) was done after four innings allowing three runs on four hits in his second start and ninth appearance.

The D-backs lost for only the fourth time in their last 12 at AL parks.

A'S STRIKEOUTS

Sure, the A's hit lots of home runs as one of baseball's best power clubs — they also lead the majors with 259 strikeouts.

“It doesn’t matter to us. We’ve got the best record in the American League, that’s what matters,” Chapman said.

MORE FROM CHAPPY

When it comes to comparing the dangerous Diamondbacks to the deep A’s, Chapman notes, “As Marcus Semien likes to say, ‘They drive nice cars, too.’”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Andrew Chafin, placed on the 10-day injured list with a left middle finger sprain Wednesday, traveled back to Phoenix to be examined by team doctors and a hand specialist. He was injured Monday against the A's but didn't initially realize the severity of the discomfort he initially felt on a pitch to Robbie Grossman. ... LHP Madison Bumgarner, on the injured list with a mid-back strain, threw a 30-pitch bullpen and “he's on to the next step,” manager Torey Lovullo said. ... RF Kole Calhoun drew a nine-pitch walk in the seventh but had much of the day off with Arizona in a stretch with 17 straight games before a day off Aug. 31. Lovullo wants to give his regulars a rest when possible.

UP NEXT

LHP Robbie Ray (1-2, 8.59 ERA) pitches for Arizona as the Diamondbacks move across San Francisco Bay for a weekend series with the Giants. RHP Mike Fiers (2-1, 5.96) takes the mound for the A's when the Angels come to the East Bay from their series at San Francisco.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports