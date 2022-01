CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Seikou Sisoho Jawara had a season-high 25 points, tying his career high, as Weber State defeated Southern Utah 92-84 on Monday night. Koby McEwen added 21 points for the Wildcats.

Sisoho Jawara made 5 of 6 3-pointers. McEwen also had six rebounds and six assists.