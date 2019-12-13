Simmons leads Abilene Christian over Howard Payne 105-36

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Airion Simmons came off the bench to score 15 points to carry Abilene Christian to a 105-36 win over Howard Payne on Thursday night.

Payten Ricks had 14 points for Abilene Christian (5-5), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kolton Kohl added 12 points. Coryon Mason had six rebounds for the home team.

Abilene Christian is 2-0 when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 105 points were a season best for Abilene Christian, which set season highs with 15 made 3-pointers and 35 forced turnovers.

Talen Davis had six rebounds for the D-III Yellow Jackets.

Abilene Christian plays New Orleans on the road on Wednesday.

