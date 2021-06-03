Siebatcheu scores to lift US over Honduras in Nations League June 3, 2021 Updated: June 3, 2021 9:48 p.m.
1 of9 United States' Christian Pulisic (10) moves the ball as Honduras' Kevin Álvarez defends during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer semifinal Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 United States' Mark Mckenzie (15) pressures Honduras' Diego Rodríguez during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer semifinal Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 United States' Christian Pulisic (10) takes a shot on goal against Honduras goal keeper Luis López (22) during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer semifinal Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Honduras' Luis López (22) makes a save against United States' Weston McKennie (8) during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer semifinal Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 United States' Christian Pulisic (10) moves the ball against Honduras' Kevin Álvarez during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer final Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 United States' Zack Steffen, right, blocks a shot by Honduras' Antony Lozano during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer semifinal Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 United States' Josh Sargent reacts to a missed shot against Honduras during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer semifinal Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DENVER (AP) — Jordan Siebatcheu scored his first international goal in the 89th minute, and the United States beat Honduras 1-0 on Thursday night to reach the final of the first CONCACAF Nations League.
John Brooks lofted a pass to Weston McKennie, who cushioned a one-hop headed pass ahead of Siebatcheu’s pass. The 26-year-old forward, who made his international debut in March, leaned forward for a diving header that put the ball past goalkeeper Edrick Menjívar.