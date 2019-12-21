Sibande's double-double leads Miami past Bradley 71-55

Nike Sibande had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift Miami (Ohio) to a 71-55 win over Bradley on Saturday.

Dalonte Brown had 12 points for Miami (6-6). Isaiah Coleman-Lands added 11 points. Dae Dae Grant had eight rebounds for the RedHawks.

Miami led 30-27 at halftime. After Myja White opened the second half with a 3-pointer, the RedHawks quickly went ahead by 11, leading 39-28 with 16:34 to go. Bradley drew within nine points once but Miami led by double digits throughout the final 10 minutes.

Ville Tahvanainen led Bradley (8-4) with 12 points and Nate Kennell added 11 points. Koch Bar had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Bradley faces Toledo at home on Dec. 28. Miami (Ohio) plays Wilberforce at home on Dec. 30.

