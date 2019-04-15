Sharks' Joe Thornton could face NHL punishment over hit

San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton (19) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, April 12, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton (19) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, April 12, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. Photo: Josie Lepe, AP Photo: Josie Lepe, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sharks' Joe Thornton could face NHL punishment over hit 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton may face NHL punishment over a hit on the Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek of a Game 3 loss to Vegas.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety said Monday it would hold a hearing with Thornton over the hit during the second period of Sunday's Game 3. Vegas won 6-3 and takes a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Thornton was called for an illegal check to the head and defended it after the game. He has a goal and two assists in the series.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports