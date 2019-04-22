https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Sharks-Golden-Knights-Sums-13784451.php
Sharks-Golden Knights Sums
|San Jose
|1 0 0 0 1—2
|Vegas
|0 1 0 0 0—1
First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 4 (Meier), 19:51. Penalties_Theodore, VGK, (tripping), 9:20.
Second Period_2, Vegas, Marchessault 3 (W.Karlsson, Theodore), 11:20. Penalties_Meier, SJ, (tripping), 14:26; Marchessault, VGK, (slashing), 18:50.
Third Period_None. Penalties_M.Karlsson, SJ, (interference), 5:56.
First Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Second Overtime_3, San Jose, Hertl 5 (Vlasic), 11:17 (sh). Penalties_Goodrow, SJ, (slashing), 10:46.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 9-7-4-8-1_29. Vegas 10-17-17-7-8_59.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 3.
Goalies_San Jose, Jones 3-2 (59 shots-58 saves). Vegas, Fleury 3-3 (29-27).
A_18,458 (17,367). T_4:1.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Andrew Smith.
