Seymour named to Patriots team Hall of Fame by fans

Recommended Video:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Fans have made former defensive lineman Richard Seymour the newest member of the New England Patriots team Hall of Fame, the team announced Monday.

Seymour, the team's first-round draft choice in 2001, spent the first eight seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the Patriots and helped them win six division titles, four conference crowns and three Super Bowl championships.

Seymour had 460 tackles, 39 sacks, two interceptions and six fumble recoveries in more than 100 starts with New England.

He also blocked a franchise record six regular season field goals, plus one in postseason play.

“Richard was the consummate professional and leader, always accepting the roles he was assigned, putting team goals ahead of personal ones, and in turn, raising the game of everyone around him," team owner Robert Kraft said in a statement.

Every year, a panel of media, alumni and staff nominates several finalists but fans make the final choice.

This year's other finalists were former coach Bill Parcells and linebacker Mike Vrabel. The induction ceremony has not yet been scheduled.