Seton Hall overcomes half-court shot to stun No. 9 Kentucky

Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) defends against Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. Seton Hall forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) defends against Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in New York. Photo: Noah K. Murray, AP Photo: Noah K. Murray, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Seton Hall overcomes half-court shot to stun No. 9 Kentucky 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Myles Cale hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left in overtime and Seton Hall overcame Keldon Johnson's half-court heave that tied the score at the regulation buzzer, stunning No. 9 Kentucky 84-83 on Saturday in a thriller at Madison Square Garden.

In one of the most exciting finishes of the season, Johnson had a chance to win it for the Wildcats (7-2), but his 3-point try with a second remaining was blocked by Quincy McKnight. The ball went out of bounds as time expired, and excited Pirates players rushed off the bench to celebrate a huge win.

Myles Powell scored 25 of his 28 points after halftime for Seton Hall (6-3), including a tiebreaking 3 in the final seconds of the second half.

The clock showed 1.1 seconds after Powell's step-back, double-clutch jumper from the left side went through, but officials put 1.5 on the clock after a replay review. That made all the difference for Kentucky when PJ Washington inbounded from the baseline and threw a long pass to an open Johnson. He caught the ball near half court, turned over his left shoulder and hurled a right-handed shot that went in as the horn sounded to tie the score at 70.

Washington had a career-high 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Kentucky, which had won seven straight since a 118-84 blowout loss to Duke in the season opener Nov. 6.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25