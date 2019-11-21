Sessoms hits late jumper, Binghamton beats NJIT 77-75

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Sessoms, who finished with 33 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, drove for a layup in the final seconds to give Binghamton a 77-75 win over NJIT on Wednesday night.

Binghamton (2-3), which won its second straight after starting the season 0-3, trailed throughout the game until Brenton Mills fed Sessoms on his way to the hoop and a 74-73 advantage with 2:01 remaining. Pierre Sarr split a pair of free throws for a 75-73 lead. NJIT’s Shyquan Gibbs answered with a jumper to tie with 1:14 left in the game. Sessoms then hit the game winner with two ticks left on the clock.

NJIT’s Zach Cooks had a career high while setting the school record for most points in a game as he posted 35, draining 6 of 12 from distance. San Antonio Brinson also had a career-best 22 points to go with 11 rebounds.

The Highlanders were up 43-35 at the break before Binghamton rallied to win the second half 42-32.

Binghamton will host Army Saturday. NJIT (2-3) will play at Brown Saturday.