Series tied at 3-3
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|6
|194
|20
|52
|5
|0
|9
|19
|26
|45
|.268
|A.Díaz dh-lf-ph
|5
|11
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.455
|Altuve 2b
|6
|22
|5
|10
|2
|0
|3
|5
|6
|4
|.455
|Brantley dh-lf
|6
|23
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|5
|.348
|Reddick dh-rf-ph
|6
|13
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.308
|Springer cf-rf
|6
|26
|3
|7
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|6
|.269
|Correa ss
|6
|23
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|5
|.261
|Maldonado c
|6
|13
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|.231
|Tucker lf-rf
|6
|20
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|.200
|Bregman 3b
|6
|24
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.125
|Gurriel 1b
|6
|17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|.118
|Toro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|Straw cf-pr
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Garneau c
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
___
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Totals
|6
|191
|21
|38
|6
|0
|9
|21
|20
|70
|.199
|Tsutsugo dh-ph
|2
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Arozarena dh-lf
|6
|24
|5
|8
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2
|9
|.333
|Choi 1b-ph
|4
|10
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|.300
|Margot cf-lf-rf
|6
|21
|3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|6
|1
|7
|.286
|Zunino c
|6
|16
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|.250
|Renfroe rf-ph
|4
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|.222
|Kiermaier cf-pr
|4
|9
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Y.Díaz dh-1b
|4
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|.154
|Lowe 2b-lf-ph
|6
|22
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|8
|.136
|Adames ss
|6
|15
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|6
|.133
|Wendle 3b-pr
|6
|17
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|.118
|Meadows dh-rf-ph
|5
|18
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.111
|Perez c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Brosseau 1b-2b-3b
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.000
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Garcia
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pressly
|3
|0
|3
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0.00
|Raley
|3
|0
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|McCullers Jr.
|1
|0
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.29
|Urquidy
|1
|0
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.80
|Valdez
|2
|0
|12
|7
|3
|3
|7
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.25
|Greinke
|1
|0
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.00
|James
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|Scrubb
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|Taylor
|4
|0
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.86
|Javier
|2
|0
|3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9.00
|Paredes
|3
|0
|2
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.50
___
|g
|cg
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|hb
|wp
|w
|l
|sv
|era
|Alvarado
|2
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Loup
|4
|0
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morton
|1
|0
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Slegers
|2
|0
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Thompson
|3
|0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Curtiss
|4
|0
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.08
|Castillo
|3
|0
|3
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.45
|Fairbanks
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|Snell
|2
|0
|9
|9
|3
|3
|6
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3.00
|Yarbrough
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.60
|Fleming
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.00
|Glasnow
|1
|0
|6
|8
|4
|4
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|Anderson
|2
|0
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7.71
|McClanahan
|1
|0
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16.20
___
|Tampa Bay
|311
|325
|231
|—
|21
|Houston
|403
|063
|202
|—
|20
E_Correa, Altuve 3. LOB_Tampa Bay 84, Houston 99. 2B_Arozarena, Renfroe, Kiermaier 2, Adames 2, Altuve 2, Correa, Maldonado 2. HR_Arozarena 3, Choi, Margot 3, Zunino, Lowe, Altuve 3, Brantley, Springer 2, Correa 2, Tucker. RBIs_Arozarena 4, Choi, Margot 6, Zunino 2, Renfroe 2, Lowe, Adames 3, Wendle 2, Altuve 5, Brantley 4, Springer 5, Correa 3, Tucker 2. SB_Brantley. CS_Kiermaier, Altuve, Springer. SF_Tucker. S_Castillo 2, Anderson, Pressly 2.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ted Barrett; Right, Lance Barksdale; Left, Tim Timmons. (Game 2) Home, John Tumpane; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons; Right, Manny Gonzalez; Left, Lance Barksdale. (Game 3) Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Lance Barksdale; Right, John Tumpane; Left, Manny Gonzalez. (Game 4) Home, Chris Conroy; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Manny Gonzalez; Right, Jeff Nelson; Left, John Tumpane. (Game 5) Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, John Tumpane; Right, Chris Conroy; Left, Jeff Nelson. (Game 6) Home, Tim Timmons; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Chris Conroy.
T_Game 1 at Tampa Bay, 3:50.
T_Game 2 at Tampa Bay, 3:01.
T_Game 3 at Houston, 3:59.
T_Game 4 at Houston, 3:08.
T_Game 5 at Houston, 3:36.
T_Game 6 at Tampa Bay, 4:01.
A_Game 1 at Tampa Bay, .
A_Game 2 at Tampa Bay, .
A_Game 3 at Houston, .
A_Game 4 at Houston, .
A_Game 5 at Houston, .
A_Game 6 at Tampa Bay, .