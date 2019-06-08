Series leader Reddick earns 3rd Xfinity victory of season

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Tyler Reddick raced to his third NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season Saturday after taking the lead with 10 laps remaining.

Reddick trailed Cole Custer and Christopher Bell, but they still needed to make pit stops. That's when Reddick moved in front. It was smooth sailing for him from there at Michigan International Speedway.

Reddick, the series points leader, won for the third time in past five races. Noah Gragson battled to a second-place finish, followed by Michael Annett and Paul Menard.

Menard, the pole winner, won the first stage, and Bell won the second stage. Reddick won the 125-lap, 250-mile race by 1.5 seconds in his No. 2 Chevrolet.

It was Reddick's sixth career Xfinity win. Custer ended up 12th and Bell was 13th.

