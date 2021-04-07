Senzatela sizzling on cool night, Rox beat Diamondbacks 8-0

DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela pitched eight electric innings on a cool evening, Chris Owings had three extra-base hits before leaving with right leg soreness, and the Colorado Rockies snapped a four-game skid by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0 on Wednesday night.

Senzatela (1-1) scattered four hits by mixing in a sizzling slider with a fastball that was moving all over. He walked two and struck out three. Senzatela was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the eight after throwing 96 pitches.

The right-hander continues to flourish at Coors Field, improving his career mark to 22-10 at the notorious hitter's park.

Owings had two doubles, a triple and drove in two runs as he increased his average to .500. He appeared to hurt his leg on an awkward catch in right field in the fifth. He was replaced by Sam Hilliard to start the sixth.

It was a second straight rough outing for Madison Bumgarner (0-1), who allowed five runs and eight hits over five innings. He’s now surrendered 11 runs over nine innings.

The news only got worse for the Diamondbacks as Ketel Marte left the game in the sixth after grabbing at his right hamstring while running to first base. He was helped off the field.

Garrett Hampson had a big game for the Rockies with a career-best three stolen bases. He finished with two singles, two walks and three runs scored.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Kole Calhoun (right knee) played Tuesday at the team's alternate training site and was scheduled to play again Wednesday. “We’re going to soften that landing for him a little bit and we're going to be mindful of what he’s going through,” manager Torey Lovullo said.

Rockies: Manager Bud Black said OF Raimel Tapia being out of the starting lineup had nothing to do with his sore neck following a collision with the wall over the weekend. Tapia entered the game in the eighth as a pinch-hitter.

PREGAME MOVE

Arizona reliever Chris Devenski was placed on the restricted list before the game. To take his place on the roster, the Diamondbacks selected right-hander Anthony Swarzak from the alternate site.

CARB LOADING

Rockies right-hander Jon Gray left his start over the weekend with full body cramps. He believes it was from eating too much protein that day and not enough carbs. He also didn’t eat his customary banana.

“Carb up and get my bananas in,” said Gray, who will start Thursday in the finale of the three-game series.

The Diamondbacks will go with righty Merrill Kelly (0-1, 6.75). He gave up three earned runs over four innings in his last start at San Diego.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports