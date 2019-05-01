Olympic runner Semenya loses appeal on testosterone rules

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic champion Caster Semenya lost her appeal Wednesday against rules governing unusually high testosterone in female runners, meaning she and other women like her will have to take medication to suppress their levels of the male sex hormone if they want to compete in certain events.

In a landmark 2-1 ruling , the highest court in world sports said the proposed rules from track's governing body, the IAAF, are discriminatory, but "such discrimination is a necessary, reasonable and proportionate means" of "preserving the integrity of female athletics."

The IAAF argued that unusually high, naturally occurring levels of testosterone in athletes like Semenya with "intersex" conditions that don't conform to standard definitions of male and female give them an unfair competitive advantage, and it decreed a maximum for female competitors.

The 28-year-old South African runner declared she will not be stopped by the ruling, issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"I know that the IAAF's regulations have always targeted me specifically," Semenya said in a statement. "For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the CAS will not hold me back. I will once again rise above and continue to inspire young women and athletes in South Africa and around the world."

The two-time Olympic champion in the 800 meters will have to take medication to lower her testosterone levels if she wants to defend her world title in September in Doha, Qatar.

Semenya was traveling to Doha on Wednesday for the first Diamond League track meet of the season, where she is expected to race in the 800 on Friday. The Diamond League is an annual series of meets for the top athletes in the world, and the event is the last one before the new rules apply.

Testosterone is a hormone that strengthens muscle tone and bone mass. Because of that, it is against the rules for athletes to inject or swallow testosterone supplements. Some women have what is known as hyperandrogenism, meaning they have naturally occurring levels that are unusually high.

The IAAF rules require women to lower their testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per liter of blood. According to the IAAF, most females, including elite athletes, have low levels of testosterone circulating naturally in their bodies of 0.12 to 1.79 nanomoles per liter, while men have levels can be hundreds of times higher — typically 7.7 to 29.4.

Semenya's level is considered private medical information and has not been disclosed.

The IAAF went into the case arguing that female runners with high testosterone have an unfair advantage in events from 400 meters to the mile. However, the court suggested that the IAAF apply the rules only up to the 800 because the evidence was not clear that women with hyperandrogenism have an edge in the 1,500.

That could give Semenya a route to compete at the world championships without taking medication, such as birth control pills.

A further appeal is possible to Switzerland's Supreme Court in Lausanne. But judges rarely overturn decisions of the world sports court.

The scrutiny of Semenya's muscular body has cast doubt on the integrity of her track achievements throughout her career. As a teenager in 2009, she won her first world title in Berlin. Hours before the race, the IAAF had asked for Semenya to undergo a gender verification test.

Semenya's case was the second attempt by the IAAF to regulate such athletes. In 2015, a panel including two of the same judges who heard Semenya's case suspended the IAAF's first attempt in an appeal brought by Indian sprinter Dutee Chand.

The judges four years ago said the IAAF did not prove hyperandrogenic women gained a significant advantage, and invited the governing body to submit new evidence. The IAAF produced a fresh scientific study.

Semenya is not the only female athlete with high natural levels of testosterone but has become an unwilling face of the issue. Two weeks ago, Olympic silver medalist Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi confirmed she has the same hyperandrogenism as her rival in the 800.

Referring to the rule, Niyonsaba said: "For me, it's about discrimination. It doesn't make sense. I didn't choose to be born like this. What am I? I'm created by God."

AP Sports Writer Gerald Imray in Somerset West, South Africa, contributed to this report.

