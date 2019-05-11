Seattle's Felix Hernandez gets 2,500th career strikeout

BOSTON (AP) — Seattle's Félix Hernández became the 36th major league pitcher with 2,500 career strikeouts, getting it in the second inning Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

The 33-year-old right-hander fanned rookie Michael Chavis looking with a 92 mph fastball for the milestone.

Hernández is the fourth active pitcher to reach the mark — behind the Yankees' CC Sabathia, Houston's Justin Verlander and Washington's Max Scherzer.