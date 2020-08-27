https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Seattle-San-Diego-Runs-15517845.php Seattle-San Diego Runs Published 9:40 pm EDT, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Police: Shooting victim shows up at Bridgeport Hospital 2 Zimbabwean activist and opposition leader dies of cancer 3 Westport woman charged with burglary and larceny 4 School employee tests positive after attending reopen meeting 5 DOT: Norwalk to NY taking 45 minutes on I-95 due to disabled truck 6 On the Market: Personal rooftop patio in Compo Beach 7 Woman charged after allegedly kneeing Westport cop in groin View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.