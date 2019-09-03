Seattle NHL team hires Ricky Olczyk as assistant GM

SEATTLE (AP) — The expansion NHL franchise in Seattle has made its third front-office hire by adding Ricky Olczyk as the club's assistant general manager.

General manager Ron Francis announced the addition Tuesday. Olczyk joins Seattle after spending last season as a pro scout for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Olczyk has a strong connection with Francis after the pair worked together in Carolina. Olczyk was an assistant GM with Francis in Carolina and before that was the assistant GM in Edmonton for six seasons.

Olczyk's duties in Seattle will include managing contracts and the salary cap and overseeing player transactions.

Olczyk joins Francis and director of hockey administration Alexandra Mandrycky in Seattle's front office.