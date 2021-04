Twins first. Luis Arraez singles to deep right field. Jorge Polanco singles to shallow right field. Luis Arraez to third. Nelson Cruz out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Taylor Trammell. Luis Arraez scores. Byron Buxton singles to shallow left field. Jorge Polanco to second. Max Kepler pops out to shallow center field to J.P. Crawford. Miguel Sano pops out to shallow infield to Jose Marmolejos.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Twins 1, Mariners 0.

Twins third. Luis Arraez singles to shallow center field. Jorge Polanco reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Luis Arraez to second. Fielding error by Jose Marmolejos. Nelson Cruz singles to center field. Jorge Polanco to second. Luis Arraez to third. Byron Buxton doubles. Nelson Cruz to third. Jorge Polanco scores. Luis Arraez scores. Max Kepler out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Braden Bishop. Byron Buxton to third. Nelson Cruz scores. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging. Jake Cave grounds out to first base, Jose Marmolejos to Chris Flexen.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Twins 4, Mariners 0.

Twins fifth. Nelson Cruz walks. Byron Buxton homers to center field. Nelson Cruz scores. Max Kepler doubles to deep right field. Miguel Sano grounds out to shallow infield, Chris Flexen to Jose Marmolejos. Jake Cave strikes out swinging. Ryan Jeffers grounds out to second base, Ty France to Jose Marmolejos.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 6, Mariners 0.

Mariners sixth. Kyle Seager homers to right field. Jose Marmolejos doubles to deep right center field. Luis Torrens singles to shallow left field. Jose Marmolejos to third. Taylor Trammell homers to right field. Luis Torrens scores. Jose Marmolejos scores. Tom Murphy strikes out swinging. J.P. Crawford singles to shallow center field. Braden Bishop strikes out swinging. Mitch Haniger strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 6, Mariners 4.

Mariners seventh. Ty France hit by pitch. Kyle Seager singles to shallow right field. Ty France to third. Dylan Moore pinch-hitting for Jose Marmolejos. Dylan Moore reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kyle Seager out at second. Ty France scores. Luis Torrens strikes out swinging. Taylor Trammell strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 6, Mariners 5.

Mariners ninth. Mitch Haniger singles to right field. Ty France singles to left field. Mitch Haniger to second. Kyle Seager homers to right field. Ty France scores. Mitch Haniger scores. Dylan Moore flies out to deep right field to Max Kepler. Luis Torrens singles to shortstop. Taylor Trammell singles to shallow infield. Luis Torrens to second. Tom Murphy grounds out to shortstop. Taylor Trammell out at second.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 8, Twins 6.