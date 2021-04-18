Skip to main content
Sports

Seattle 7, Houston 2

Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 1 2 Totals 30 7 6 7
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Haniger rf 4 2 2 3
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 France dh 3 2 2 3
Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 1 0 0 Marmolejos lf 3 0 0 0
Díaz 3b 4 0 1 1 Bishop lf 0 0 0 0
McCormick lf 2 1 0 0 White 1b 4 0 1 1
Dawson ph 1 0 0 0 Moore 2b 3 0 0 0
De Goti 2b 2 0 0 0 Trammell cf 4 1 1 0
Toro ph 1 0 0 0 Murphy c 3 1 0 0
Straw cf 2 0 0 1 Crawford ss 2 1 0 0
Castro c 2 0 0 0
Houston 010 010 000 2
Seattle 100 040 20x 7

E_Seager 2 (3), Murphy 2 (2). LOB_Houston 5, Seattle 4. 2B_Díaz (2), Haniger (5), France (4). 3B_Haniger (1). HR_France (3). SB_McCormick (1). SF_Straw (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
More for you
Houston
Odorizzi L,0-2 4 1-3 3 4 4 3 7
Raley 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2
Smith 1 2 2 2 1 1
Solomon 1 0 0 0 1 0
Seattle
Margevicius 4 1 2 1 1 3
Newsome W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 1
Sadler H,1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Misiewicz H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 0

Margevicius pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Misiewicz (Castro). WP_Margevicius.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:19. A_8,959 (47,929).