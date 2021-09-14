Seattle 5, Boston 4

|Boston
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|4
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Schwarber 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|4
|3
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Toro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Torrens dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Moore lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bauers ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Boston
|001
|010
|020
|—
|4
|Seattle
|110
|000
|30x
|—
|5