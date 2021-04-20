Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|28
|4
|4
|4
|Betts cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|France 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Turner dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Haggerty 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Seager dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Marmolejos lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bishop lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry rf-3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torrens c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Raley ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trammell cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Ríos 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moore 2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|001
|000
|—
|3
|Seattle
|210
|100
|00x
|—
|4