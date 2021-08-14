Seattle 3, Toronto 2

DP_Toronto 2, Seattle 1. LOB_Toronto 9, Seattle 5. 2B_Semien (33), Bichette (20), Grichuk (20), Espinal (9), Kelenic (6). HR_Murphy (9). S_Espinal (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ray 7 5 2 2 1 8 Richards 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cimber L,1-2 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 Hand 0 0 0 0 1 0

Seattle Flexen 6 6 2 2 1 3 Smith 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Castillo 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Steckenrider W,5-2 1 2 0 0 1 0

Hand pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_3:00. A_28,207 (47,929).