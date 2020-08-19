Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
NEW YORK Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Odom 24:14 2-4 3-4 4-5 0 1 7
Stokes 16:37 0-2 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
Zahui B 22:31 4-17 1-2 1-3 1 4 10
Clarendon 12:00 1-3 0-0 2-3 2 0 2
Nurse 29:53 6-12 5-7 0-3 1 1 21
Jones 28:00 2-8 5-6 0-6 2 4 10
Walker 21:36 2-5 0-0 2-4 1 2 4
Shook 17:33 2-3 0-0 0-6 1 1 4
Holmes 11:39 0-1 0-0 0-4 1 0 0
Willoughby 9:55 1-4 0-0 1-1 2 0 2
Kea 6:02 2-8 0-0 1-1 0 1 4
Totals 200:00 22-67 14-19 11-37 12 16 64

Percentages: FG .328, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 6-27, .222 (Nurse 4-8, Jones 1-1, Zahui B 1-8, Clarendon 0-1, Holmes 0-1, Willoughby 0-1, Stokes 0-2, Walker 0-2, Kea 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Odom).

Turnovers: 23 (Jones 7, Clarendon 4, Zahui B 3, Nurse 2, Odom 2, Shook 2, Holmes, Kea, Willoughby).

Steals: 8 (Willoughby 2, Zahui B 2, Jones, Odom, Shook, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
SEATTLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clark 21:40 2-5 1-1 1-4 3 1 6
Stewart 21:03 6-10 1-1 0-5 1 3 14
Howard 14:53 5-8 2-2 2-11 1 3 12
Bird 17:25 4-5 0-0 0-0 7 0 10
Loyd 21:11 5-10 2-2 0-1 1 1 14
Canada 22:35 1-4 0-0 1-1 5 3 2
Whitcomb 20:16 5-12 1-1 0-4 4 2 14
Prince 16:53 6-8 0-0 0-2 2 1 16
Magbegor 15:01 4-6 0-1 3-5 0 1 8
Russell 14:34 2-4 2-3 1-2 2 0 6
Langhorne 14:29 1-5 1-1 0-4 1 1 3
Totals 200:00 41-77 10-12 8-39 27 16 105

Percentages: FG .532, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Prince 4-4, Whitcomb 3-9, Bird 2-3, Loyd 2-4, Clark 1-2, Stewart 1-2, Howard 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Stewart 2, Clark, Magbegor, Prince, Russell).

Turnovers: 16 (Bird 5, Stewart 3, Howard 2, Langhorne, Loyd, Magbegor, Prince, Russell, Whitcomb).

Steals: 18 (Loyd 3, Canada 2, Clark 2, Howard 2, Magbegor 2, Prince 2, Whitcomb 2, Bird, Russell, Stewart).

Technical Fouls: None..

New York 16 12 14 22 64
Seattle 27 34 23 21 105

T_1:46.