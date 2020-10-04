Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SEATTLE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clark 34:05 8-12 2-2 1-5 6 3 21
Stewart 35:04 7-13 3-4 0-4 5 0 22
Howard 28:26 9-10 3-5 2-8 2 2 21
Bird 27:10 6-9 0-0 0-0 10 0 16
Loyd 30:09 4-10 0-0 3-3 4 1 8
Prince 15:28 0-3 0-0 0-1 4 1 0
Canada 13:08 4-8 2-2 0-1 1 1 10
Russell 12:23 2-4 2-2 1-4 1 3 6
Magbegor 4:07 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200:00 40-70 12-15 7-26 33 11 104

Percentages: FG .571, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Stewart 5-8, Bird 4-7, Clark 3-6, Prince 0-2, Loyd 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Howard 2, Clark, Loyd, Stewart).

Turnovers: 10 (Bird 2, Loyd 2, Stewart 2, Clark, Howard, Prince, Russell).

Steals: 10 (Bird 2, Loyd 2, Prince 2, Stewart 2, Clark, Russell).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
LAS VEGAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McCoughtry 27:59 8-16 1-1 3-8 3 3 17
Wilson 36:19 8-17 4-4 3-7 1 2 20
Swords 13:49 1-1 0-0 2-2 2 3 2
McBride 28:51 5-9 0-0 0-0 5 2 14
Robinson 31:03 4-8 0-0 2-6 10 1 8
Cannon 27:30 8-10 0-0 1-5 2 4 17
Young 16:15 2-7 0-0 2-3 2 2 4
Rodgers 12:55 3-7 0-0 0-2 2 1 9
Allen 3:01 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Burdick 2:18 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Totals 200:00 39-75 5-5 13-34 29 19 91

Percentages: FG .520, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (McBride 4-6, Rodgers 3-7, Cannon 1-2, McCoughtry 0-2, Robinson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Wilson 2).

Turnovers: 15 (McCoughtry 4, McBride 3, Robinson 3, Young 2, Cannon, Rodgers, Swords).

Steals: 6 (McCoughtry 2, Robinson 2, Wilson 2).

Technical Fouls: None..

Seattle 31 17 27 29 104
Las Vegas 24 18 26 23 91

T_1:50.