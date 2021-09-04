Seager hits 2 HRs, slugs Mariners past Diamondbacks 8-5 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer Sep. 4, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a pair of three-run homers, J.P. Crawford added four hits and two RBIs and the Seattle Mariners beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Saturday night.
Seager's homers were his 32nd and 33rd of the season and the second one landed in the Chase Field swimming pool behind the right-center field fence. His six RBIs were a season high. Crawford's four hits were also a season high.