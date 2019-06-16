Seager, Mariners rally in 8th to beat Athletics 6-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Seager hit a two-run double soon after right fielder Mark Canha appeared to lose a flyball in the sun, and the Seattle Mariners rallied in the eighth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Sunday.

Mallex Smith homered for the second time in three games for the last-place Mariners, a day after they traded AL home run leader Edwin Encarnación to the New York Yankees.

Khris Davis hit his 15th home run for Oakland and Ramón Laureano also went deep.

The Mariners trailed 3-2 when Lou Trivino (2-5) issued a one-out walk. Domingo Santana followed with a fly that bounced off Canha's glove for his first error in 153 games, putting runners at first and second.

After Daniel Vogelbach walked, Seager ended a 2-for-20 funk with a go-ahead double. Tom Murphy added a sacrifice fly and Dee Gordon hit an RBI triple.

Mike Leake (6-6) matched his season high with seven strikeouts in seven innings. He allowed two earned runs and seven hits and didn't walk a batter to win his third straight.

Roenis Elías pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

Oakland starter Tanner Anderson allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINERS ROOM

Mariners: OF Ryon Healy (lower back) will have an epidural in the coming days and will be out later than originally anticipated. . Felix Hernandez (shoulder stiffness) will be seen by a doctor after the right-hander pulled himself out of a rehab start Friday night because of fatigue.

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea threw 45 pitches in a simulated game at the team's practice facilities in Arizona as he attempts to come back from shoulder surgery. Manager Bob Melvin said Manaea will throw about 60 pitches in another simulated game before heading out on a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Seattle plans to use an opener Monday against Kansas City, although manager Scott Servais has not said who that will be. LHP Tommy Milone is expected to come in after the opener.

Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers (6-3, 4.63) pitches against the Orioles at the Coliseum on Monday. Fiers is 4-0 in his previous seven starts dating to his no-hitter against Cincinnati on May 7.

