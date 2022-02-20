Skip to main content
Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football:

Scotland Premiership
Tuesday's Match

Aberdeen 1, St. Johnstone 1

Saturday's Matches

Hibernian FC 2, Ross County 0

Livingston FC 1, St Mirren FC 1

Motherwell 1, Aberdeen 1

St. Johnstone 2, Hearts 1

Sunday's Matches

Dundee United 1, Rangers 1

Celtic vs. Dundee, 10 a.m.

Wednesday's Match

Dundee vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Aberdeen vs. Dundee United, 10 a.m.

Dundee vs. Livingston FC, 10 a.m.

Ross County vs. St. Johnstone, 10 a.m.

St Mirren FC vs. Hearts, 10 a.m.

Sunday's Matches

Hibernian FC vs. Celtic, 7 a.m.

Rangers vs. Motherwell, 10 a.m.

Wednesday's Matches
Celtic vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.

Dundee vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m.

Hearts vs. Aberdeen, 2:45 p.m.

Livingston FC vs. Dundee United, 2:45 p.m.

Motherwell vs. Ross County, 2:45 p.m.

St. Johnstone vs. Rangers, 2:45 p.m.