Scottish Results

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND (AP) - Results from Scotch football: Scotland Premiership Saturday's Matches Livingston FC 1, Aberdeen 2 Hibernian FC 0, St. Johnstone 1 St Mirren FC 1, Hamilton Academical 2 Motherwell 2, Kilmarnock 0 Dundee United 0, Ross County 2 Sunday's Match Rangers 4, Celtic 1 Wednesday's Matches Livingston FC vs. Rangers, 1 p.m. Dundee United vs. Motherwell, 1 p.m. Celtic vs. St. Johnstone, 2:45 p.m. Aberdeen vs. Hibernian FC, 2:45 p.m. Ross County vs. Hamilton Academical, 2:45 p.m. Kilmarnock vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.