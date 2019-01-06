Scott with 13 points leads Rider past Quinnipiac 72-67

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Frederick Scott scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Rider edged Quinnipiac 72-67 on Saturday night.

Scott was 6 of 8 from the field for the Broncs (7-7, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Anthony Durham added 11 points, and Stevie Jordan and Kimar Williams had 10 points apiece. Williams also contributed seven rebounds and five steals.

The teams were tied 41-all at the break and paced each other through most of a second half that saw six ties and five lead changes. Jordan Allen hit a 3-pointer with just under a minute to play to put Rider on top for good, 68-65, and free throws by Williams and Durham in the final 30 seconds sealed the win.

Rider shot 43 percent from the field compared to 39 percent for Quinnipiac and had a 42-33 rebounding edge.

Cameron Young led the Bobcats (6-7, 1-1) with 24 points and nine rebounds.