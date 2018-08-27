Scott Parel wins Boeing Classic for 1st Champions title

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (AP) — Scott Parel won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing the final six holes on the front nine in a 9-under 63.

Five strokes behind Kevin Sutherland and Ken Tanigawa entering the round, Parel beat Sutherland by three strokes at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Parel opened with a birdie on the par-4 first, parred the next two and birdied the final six holes on the front nine. He rebounded from a streak-ending bogey on the par-4 10th with a birdie on the par-4 11th. He also birdied the par-4 16th, and made a curling, downhill 40-footer for another birdie on the par-3 17th.

Parel finished at 18-under 198. He was tied for the first-round lead after a 65, then dropped back Saturday with a 70.

Sutherland had a 71 — birdieing the par-5 18th after opening with 17 straight pars — a day shooting a course-record 60. In the 2014 Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Sutherland shot a tour-record 59 in the second round, then closed with a 74 to tie for seventh.

Tanigawa also failed to follow up a low round, going 64-73 on the weekend to tie for third at 3 under with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67).

Parel's only previous victory in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event came in the Web.com Tour's 2013 Air Capital Classic. From Augusta, Georgia, he worked as a computer programmer and database administrator for 10 years following college, and didn't turn professional until he was 31.

Hometown star Fred Couples finished with a 65 to tie for 15th at 8 under.

Darren Clarke closed with a 6 to tie for 25th at 6 under in his senior debut. He opened with rounds of 68 and 76.

"All in all, I really enjoyed my week," Clarke said. "I think the most surprising thing was I think the public perception. People tend to imagine they play the courses a little bit shorter than they actually do, and the courses aren't that short and the greens run to 12 on the stimpmeter. It's a test, but the guys just flat out go for it."

Chris DiMarco struggled in his tour debut, shooting 74- 75-77 to finish 10 over. He was 73rd in the 77-player field.