Scott Parel shoots 66, opens 5-shot lead in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Scott Parel shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday to extend his lead to five strokes in the PGA Tour Champions' Principal Charity Classic.

Parel had a 15-under 129 total at Wakonda Club to break the tournament 36-hole record of 13 under set a year ago by eventual winner Tom Lehman.

The 54-year-old Parel won twice last year on the 50-and-older tour.

Marco Dawson shot a 65 to match Jerry Kelly (67) at 10 under.

Gene Sauers (68), David Toms (68) and Billy Andrade (69) were 9 under.