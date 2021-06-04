Scherzer outduels Wheeler, Soto homers, Nats beat Phils 2-1 ROB MAADDI, AP Sports Writer June 4, 2021 Updated: June 4, 2021 11:08 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Avila cleanly picked a pitch in the dirt with the tying run on second base and no outs in the bottom of the ninth, saw pinch-runner Travis Jankowski hung up between second and third and ran all the way out to tag him near shortstop.
Avila's heads-up play thwarted a rally, Max Scherzer outpitched Zack Wheeler and Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking solo homer, lifting the Washington Nationals to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.