Scherzer arrives in Porsche as MLB lockout talks resume

Ron Blum/AP

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer arrived in a black Porsche and Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole joined the talks Wednesday as baseball players and management met for a third straight day in an attempt to salvage opening day on March 31.

Free agent pitcher Andrew Miller and Yankees reliever Zack Britton also joined the negotiations on the 84th day of the lockout and were alongside Houston catcher Jason Castro. Those five are among the eight members of the union's executive subcommittee, which supervises collective bargaining.