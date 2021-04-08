Schalke marketing director quits, citing threats to family

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — The marketing director of German soccer club Schalke has stepped down because of threats made against him and his family as the team faces relegation, the club said Thursday.

Alexander Jobst led Schalke's marketing operations for 10 years, overseeing the club's lucrative sponsorship deal with Russian state gas company Gazprom. He leaves with club finances in disarray because of overspending on players, failure to qualify for the Champions League and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.