NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Scanlon scored 21 points, tying his season high, as Belmont beat Murray State 71-64 on Thursday night.

Adam Kunkel added 20 points and Nick Muszynski had 12 for Belmont (17-7, 8-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Grayson Murphy added seven rebounds.

Devin Gilmore had 13 points for the Racers (17-6, 10-1), who had theire 11-game winning streaks snapped. Jaiveon Eaves added 12 points. DaQuan Smith had 12 points.

The Bruins leveled the season series against the Racers with the win. Murray State defeated Belmont 85-75 on Jan. 23. Belmont plays Austin Peay at home on Saturday. Murray State faces Tennessee State on the road on Saturday.

